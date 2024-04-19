Teen male arrested in connection with an armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 17-year-old male is being questioned in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday April 18 2024, around 6:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was cycling along Carmichael Road when he was struck off his bicycle by two unknown males, both of whom were reportedly armed with blunt and sharp objects, police said.

It is reported that the culprits robbed the victim of his bicycle, cash, and other personal belongings.

Acting on information, officers apprehended the 17-year-old suspect and are actively searching for the second individual involved.

The Criminal Investigation Department is continuing investigations into this matter.

