Teen male & adult female stabbed in two separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities are currently investigating two separate stabbing incidents, which unfolded on Wednesday November 13, 2024, involving a 19-year-old male and a 23-year-old woman.

The first incident took place shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Baillou Hill Road near a school, where the male victim was stabbed and later transported to the hospital, police said.

Investigators revealed that the victim was not seriously injured.

The second incident occurred on Fox Hill Road near a park, after 9:00 p.m, authorities said.

Reports indicate that the female victim was stabbed and treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services, and her injuries were also not serious.

