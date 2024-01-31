Teen in critical condition after being shot during altercation over motorcycle

NASSAU, BAAMAS- Police say a 17-year-old male is hospitalized, in critical condition, following a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of Charles Vincent Street on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Preliminary reports indicate that around 4:20 p.m., the victim, while inside a business establishment received information about an unknown male attempting to steal his Krypton motorcycle outside, and as a result, he went outside and confronted the suspect.
It is reported that during the confrontation the suspect produced a handgun, shot the victim in the upper torso, and fled the scene on foot in a western direction.
Police say he successfully escaped. The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, authorities confirmed.
Police urge the general public to remain calm and compliant in the event of a confrontation, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing personal safety over material belongings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.
If the young man was armed he would not be hospitalized at the moment, he could of protected himself and his property but the public was taught to believe some government employees can protect you and your property better than yourselves, that’s not true.