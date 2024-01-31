Teen in critical condition after being shot during altercation over motorcycle

NASSAU, BAAMAS- Police say a 17-year-old male is hospitalized, in critical condition, following a shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of Charles Vincent Street on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 4:20 p.m., the victim, while inside a business establishment received information about an unknown male attempting to steal his Krypton motorcycle outside, and as a result, he went outside and confronted the suspect.

It is reported that during the confrontation the suspect produced a handgun, shot the victim in the upper torso, and fled the scene on foot in a western direction.

Police say he successfully escaped. The victim was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Police urge the general public to remain calm and compliant in the event of a confrontation, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing personal safety over material belongings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.