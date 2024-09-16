Teen girl attempts suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an attempted suicide involving a juvenile female that occurred on Sunday September 15, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that the incident happened around 8:00 p.m. at a residence on Peach

Street, off Montrose Avenue, where a 14-year-old female used a sharp instrument, inflicting injuries

to her upper left arm.

A family member intervened, preventing further harm, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for further medical attention and

evaluation.

Investigations continue.