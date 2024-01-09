Teen girl arrested over stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An investigation is underway into a stabbing incident that occurred on Meadow Street which involved two (2) female teenagers on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 p.m., a dispute occurred between the 17-year-old victim and a 15-year-old which escalated; resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times about her body.

Police arrested the suspect and seized the weapon.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance where her condition is listed as serious, but stable.