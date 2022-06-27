Teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted at PMH

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Princess Margaret Hospital last week.

The Public Hospitals Authority, in a statement, said the alleged incident happened on June 24th.

“Per our policy, this matter has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for investigation and an internal inquiry is underway into the alleged incident.”

“The PHA remains committed to the delivery of safe, quality care to all our patients, especially minors. Any further inquires with respect to this matter should be referred to the appropriate authorities.”

Two sources who were not authorised to speak on the matter confirmed the alleged victim was a girl.

The alleged incident comes after a video circulated of what appears to be a man snorting drugs in a room at the hospital.

“The Public Hospitals Authority wishes to remind the public of our safety protocols and policies,” the PHA said in a separate statement on the video.

“As such, illegal and prohibited substances, vulgarity, and verbal abuse along with disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated at any of our hospitals, facilities, and agencies.

“In the event, a patient or visitor breaches these policies, the matter will be thoroughly investigated and referred to the necessary law enforcement agency. We continue to ask the public’s patience incur efforts to provide quality care and their cooperation in partnership to maintain a safe healing environment of care for our clients.”

PHA officials declined to discuss the matters further yesterday.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said he did not have an update on the sexual assault allegation.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed earlier this month that crime is up 18 percent.

The year-on-year statistics on sexual assaults are unknown, but the alleged PMH assault comes as some in the community have called for greater action to protect women and girls.

In May, police-reported three rapes in Grand Bahama. In two of the cases, the victim’s home was broken into.