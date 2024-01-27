Teen dies following stabbing incident at a bar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an adult male that occurred on Saturday January 27, 2024, at a bar in the vicinity of East Street and Soldier Road.

According to initial reports the 18-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times to the upper torso around 2:00 a.m.

Police say the teen victim was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle; however, the driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control while en route to the hospital and crashed into a wall near East Street and Sands Lane.

Responding officers and emergency medical technicians arrived on scene, they examined the victim; but, he reportedly showed no vital signs of life.

This fatal stabbing pushed the country’s murder count to 29 for 2024.

Anyone with information about this stabbing incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).