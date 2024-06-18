Teen boy allegedly drowns in residential pool

LocalJune 18, 2024 at 7:21 am Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged drowning of a 13 year old male which occurred on Monday 17th June 2024 at a residence off West Bay Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 8:30 p.m. the teen was swimming with family members at a pool in Delaporte Point, when he became unresponsive.

The teen was retrieved from the water by family members who administered CPR until EMS
personnel arrived to render medical assistance; however, they confirmed the teen had no vital signs of life, police said.

Investigations continue into this matter.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

