Teen boy allegedly drowns in residential pool

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged drowning of a 13 year old male which occurred on Monday 17th June 2024 at a residence off West Bay Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 8:30 p.m. the teen was swimming with family members at a pool in Delaporte Point, when he became unresponsive.

The teen was retrieved from the water by family members who administered CPR until EMS

personnel arrived to render medical assistance; however, they confirmed the teen had no vital signs of life, police said.

Investigations continue into this matter.