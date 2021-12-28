TECH UPGRADE ON THE AGENDA: URCA to assess 5G and feasibility of third mobile operator in 2022

URCA says transition to 5G “requires a national commitment”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has revealed plans to lead engagements with industry stakeholders as well as national public consultation on the introduction of 5G technology in 2022.

Additionally, the regulator said it plans to assess the feasibility of a third mobile operator.

The regulator, in its 2022 draft annual plan, noted: “The promotion of investment and innovation in electronic communications networks and services and the optimal use of radio spectrum are among the main policy objectives of the electronic communications sector (ECS).

Fifth Generation (5G) technology is the next phase of technological revolution, motivated by artificial intelligence, big data, smart technology and the creation of smart cities. – URCA

“The global push toward digital transformation is stimulating the current wave of innovation and investment in the telecommunications industry.

“Fifth Generation (5G) technology is the next phase of technological revolution, motivated by artificial intelligence, big data, smart technology and the creation of smart cities.

“In small island developing states (SIDS), like The Bahamas, this paradigm shift requires a national commitment.”

The regulator said that in 2022, it will lead engagements with stakeholders on the issue.

“The national public consultation will be guided by, inter alia, the specific demand for 5G services in The Bahamas and the different roles/types of 5G services in relation to the current 4G/LTE mobile services.”

Through this public engagement process, URCA will seek to determine the potential use cases of advanced mobile services, inclusive of 5G for the government, businesses and end users; the geographic locations within The Bahamas where these advanced mobile services are needed; and the investment in the infrastructure required to facilitate 5G services.

The regulator said it will also assess the feasibility of a third mobile operator.

“As set out in the electronic communications sector policy, the government of The Bahamas will consider whether further liberalization of the mobile telephone market should be undertaken in the form of a third mobile operator,” URCA said.

“The policy requires that URCA provide advice and recommendations to the government on this matter, including a feasibility and market analysis to support any recommendations made.

“As this assessment is reliant on the information that will come out of the ongoing market review of mobile phone services, the feasibility assessment will begin once the mobile market review is completed.”