Team BTC Engages Rotary Club on the Future of Connectivity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Members of BTC’s Executive Leadership Team were special guests at the Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau’s weekly meeting, held at the Nassau Yacht Club on April 23rd. The feature presentation was delivered by Drexel Woods, BTC’s Director of Technology Operations, who outlined the company’s bold vision for national digital transformation.

Woods spoke extensively about BTC’s commitment to retiring its legacy copper network in favor of a full transition to fiber technology – offering Bahamians faster, more reliable internet access across the country.

“At BTC, we’re not just upgrading cables; we’re transforming connectivity for our nation. Retiring the copper network is a bold leap toward achieving digital equity, speed, and reliability for every Bahamian home and business,” Woods stated. “Our superfast, unstoppable fiber represents more than a service; it’s the cornerstone of our future. By partnering with civic organizations like Rotary, we ensure our mission has a genuine community impact. We are here to listen, to innovate, and most importantly, to connect.”

Woods was joined by K. Teneile Simmons, BTC’s Head of Customer Experience and Call Center Operations, and Delmaro Duncombe, BTC’s Director of B2B Operations, who shared insights from their respective areas and addressed audience questions. These executives also brought along members of their team to offer support, and a BTC Customer Service Representative was on hand to address customer queries.

BTC remains committed to bridging the digital divide and deepening connections with communities across The Bahamas.