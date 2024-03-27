Team Bahamas To Compete In Florida Relays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Team Bahamas is gearing up for a competitive weekend in Gainesville, Florida where they will compete in the Florida Relays on March 30th.

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) released the names of the athletes, on March 26, 2024, who will represent the country in the Men’s and Women’s 4×100 m relays.

The men’s team is comprised of Ian Kerr, Joel Johnson, Samson Colebrooke, Taryll Thompson and Yurick Dean. The women’s team includes Brianne Bethel,Camille Rutherford, Charisma Taylor, Printassia Johnson and Phebe Thompson.

BAAA President Drumeco Archer told Eyewitness News recently that the organization took a proactive approach and assembled a coordinating committee to assist with coordinating training and competitions for the participating athletes ahead of sporting events, like the Florida Relays slated for this weekend.

Tyrone Burrows and Pauline Davis-Thompson will service as coaches for the team while Bernard Newbold has been named as Team Manager.

The Florida Relays unfolds just six weeks ahead of the World Relays which is set for May 4th and 5th at The Thomas Robinson National Stadium.