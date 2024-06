NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) is set to host the official unveiling of its Olympic apparel on Tuesday June 25, 2024 at Legends Walk, under the theme “The Unveiling Paris 24.”

President of the BOC Rommel Knowles told media on Monday, during a press conference held at the Andre Rodger’s Stadium Event Hall, that the official Olympic car by Volkswagen, one of the team’s sponsors, will be unveiled as well.

The Olympic games are set for July 26, 2024 – August 11, 2024.