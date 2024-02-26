Team Bahamas and Team Puerto Rico in close contest after first round of FIBA AmeriCup 2025 qualifiers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Team Bahamas and Team Puerto Rico are neck and neck after battling in the first window of the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers; while Team Bahamas beat Puerto Rico in the first round, 88-77; Team Puerto Rico flipped the script on Team Bahamas with an 86-67 victory during the second game at the Kendall GL Issac Gymnasium Sunday night.

The team’s head coach Moses Johnson shared, in a post-game interview, that “the team’s lack of effort showed up on the court and they paid the price for it.”

Kai Jones was the night’s leading scorer with 14 points followed by Domnick Bridgewater with 13 points.