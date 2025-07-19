Watch ILTV Live
Team Bahamas aims for three-peat at Goodwill Games

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Team Bahamas is back in the water and aiming for a three-peat as they gear up to defend their title at the 2025 Goodwill Games in Barbados.

The national swim squad hit the pool deck early on Saturday morning at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Center, as preparations ramp up for the regional showdown.

This year’s team features a roster of approximately 40 swimmers, once again led by Head Coach Dwayne Davis Jr., who remains confident heading into the competition.

“There’s no pressure,” Davis Jr. told Eyewitness News.

“The Bahamas is the best in the pool and this team is going to Barbados to show everyone why.

The Bahamas secured back-to-back Goodwill Games titles in 2023 in Jamaica and 2024 in St. Lucia, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in the Caribbean.

Joining Davis Jr on the pool deck are assistant coaches Drew Lightbourne and Ashton Knowles.

The games are scheduled for  August 15-17 in Barbados.

