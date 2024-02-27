Teachers Union president threatens strike as negotiations on new industrial agreement stalls

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Members of The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) are threatening industrial action following failed negotiations, according to BUT president Belinda Wilson.

In a voicemail sent to members, Wilson told teachers “We may be calling on you for industrial action…. Stay tuned,” as she said they have reached an impasse resulting in the delay of their industrial agreement to be registered.

According to Wilson, Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell is insisting that two formal and five informal observations be inserted into the agreement for each teacher.

“We cannot agree to this and we have rejected this outright and our answer is no,” Wilson said.

She went on to tell members of the union that there is no policy for observation.

“Each teacher has the right not to let anyone observe you and if they come to your classroom to observe you, simply ask them to provide the circular that gives them the authority to first of all come to your class and secondly to observe you,” Wilson instructed.

Several attempts were made on Monday evening to reach Education officials for comment on this issue.

Wilson reported that they now plan to take the matter to the industrial tribunal.

The BUT signed its industrial agreement with the government more than a year ago on September 13, 2022. That agreement has yet to be registered. Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle yesterday revealed that of the 23 agreements signed by the Davis administration, 12 have already been signed and registered.

An additional seven have already been reviewed and vetted with recommendations made for any adjustments to be made in preparation for registration.

“In total, this means that 19 of the 23 agreements have either been finalized and registered or are in the final stages of the registration process with progress being made on the remaining four agreements.”