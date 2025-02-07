Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Teacher’s Union President questions alleged school students’ beating by RBPF officer

0
SHARES
77
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – President of The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Belinda Wilson telling reporters on Friday afternoon that lots of questions are now arising concerning the reasoning for an officer being on the campus of E.P. Roberts and what led to him reportedly beating two fourth grade students in front of their peers.

Following the release of an Eyewitness News exclusive where a mother alleged that her son was abused by a police officer at a primary school, Wilson asserts that she will remain tightlipped and allow the investigation to continue, but she called for answers to be released concerning why the officer was on the school compound.

Police released a statement on the alleged abuse and noted that they are investigating the matter involving a member of the RBPF; the statement highlighted that the officer in question was not a School Resource Officer.

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture