Teacher’s Union President questions alleged school students’ beating by RBPF officer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – President of The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Belinda Wilson telling reporters on Friday afternoon that lots of questions are now arising concerning the reasoning for an officer being on the campus of E.P. Roberts and what led to him reportedly beating two fourth grade students in front of their peers.

Following the release of an Eyewitness News exclusive where a mother alleged that her son was abused by a police officer at a primary school, Wilson asserts that she will remain tightlipped and allow the investigation to continue, but she called for answers to be released concerning why the officer was on the school compound.

Police released a statement on the alleged abuse and noted that they are investigating the matter involving a member of the RBPF; the statement highlighted that the officer in question was not a School Resource Officer.