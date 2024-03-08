Teachers at H.O Nash Jr High School stage ‘sit-out’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Classes were not held at The H.O. Nash Junior High School today following a social media post allegedly made by a parent of a student last night. The post claims that the principal assaulted her daughter, leaving her with bruises and marks on her back.

Eyewitness News spoke to some parents who were picking their children up from the school. They stated that teachers allegedly conducted a sit-out, refusing to hold classes for the entire school day as they stood in solidarity with the principal, dispelling these alleged rumors. This is a developing story.