TDC director advocates expansion of local tours and excursions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas needs to develop and promote more local tours and excursions, according to executive director of the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) Ian Ross Ferguson.

Ferguson, who was a panelist on a World Tourism Day webinar hosted by The Counsellors Ltd, revealed that research has indicated that this nation needs to “pay more attention” to tours and excursions.

“We need to develop across the islands of The Bahamas tours and excursion experiences. Visitors have been lamenting the fact that there is so little to do. We know that’s really not the case. There is much to do. Some things just need a bit more structure and some public relations,” Ferguson remarked.

According to him, TDC is working to find ways to develop those businesses that are tour and excursions specific through its incubation centre.

Ferguson also underscored the need for this nation to capitalize on linkages between the tourism sector and other industries such as agro-tourism, small manufacturing and medical tourism.

The Tourism Development Corporation’s mission is to enhance, revitalize, and diversify the local tourism product. Its aim is to establish lasting connections and collaborative partnerships that enhance the visitor experience, reduce economic leakage, bolster economic sustainability, and ultimately stimulate the growth of the Bahamian economy.