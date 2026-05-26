TCI Business Outlook to spotlight sports, luxury real estate and regional investment as leaders chart path to long-term prosperity

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sports development, luxury real estate, tourism expansion and regional investment opportunities are expected to take centre stage when the 3rd Annual Turks & Caicos Islands Business Outlook (TCIBO) convenes on June 5, 2026, at The Palms under the theme, “Strengthening Foundations for Long-Term Prosperity.”

The high-level conference will bring together government leaders, regional executives and private sector stakeholders for discussions focused on economic growth, sustainable development and building resilient industries capable of supporting long-term prosperity across the Turks and Caicos Islands and the wider Caribbean.

Premier Hon. Charles Washington Misick, who also serves as Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Investment and Trade, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, “Strengthening Foundations for Long-Term Prosperity,” continuing his role as a leading voice shaping the territory’s economic policy direction.

Building on momentum from previous editions, which highlighted investment reform, healthcare innovation, digital transformation, infrastructure modernisation and tourism diversification, this year’s agenda expands discussions into areas viewed as increasingly important to small island economies — including education, sports, health systems and real estate.

One of the more anticipated discussions will focus on the growing intersection between sports, youth development and economic opportunity. Sonia Fulford Missick, President of the Turks and Caicos Islands Football Association and FIFA Council Member, will join Mike Sands, President of NACAC, for a panel titled “Opportunities and Challenges for the Development of Sports.”

The sports discussion is expected to examine how athletic development can serve as more than competition, positioning sport as a driver of youth empowerment, tourism growth, community building and economic opportunity. Organisers view the sector as increasingly important in shaping resilient island economies and creating pathways for future generations.

Missick has underscored sport’s importance beyond competition, pointing to its role in national development, youth empowerment, tourism growth and community building throughout the Turks and Caicos Islands and the wider region. The discussion is expected to explore how sports can evolve into a stronger economic pillar while creating pathways for young people and strengthening national identity.

The conference agenda also places heavy emphasis on sectors tied directly to investment and quality of life. Education Minister Hon. Rachel Taylor will address “Future-Ready Education for a Small Island Economy,” examining how education systems can better prepare future generations for evolving workforce demands.

Health and wellness discussions will follow with Hon. Kyle Knowles, Minister of Health and Human Services, presenting on “Building a Healthier Nation: Access, Affordability & Prevention.”

Dennis Deveaux, Chief Executive Officer of Doctors Hospital Health Systems Limited, will contribute a Bahamian perspective on healthcare systems and private sector development, with a focus on working collaboratively toward the delivery of the best, affordable healthcare services.

Infrastructure priorities are expected to be explored by Hon. Arlington Musgrove, Minister of Physical Planning and Infrastructure Development.

Regional business leadership will also be represented by Dexter Adderley, Managing Director of FOCOL, whose participation is expected to offer insights into cross-border investment opportunities and private sector growth across Caribbean markets.

Luxury tourism and real estate — sectors often viewed as economic engines for island nations — are scheduled for focused examination beginning at noon. Tourism Minister Zhavargo Jolly will lead discussions on “Luxury Tourism: Sustaining Exclusivity While Scaling Growth,” followed by a panel discussion featuring industry leaders examining opportunities and constraints within the luxury real estate market across the region.

Real estate investment opportunities are also expected to draw attention during the session “Overcoming Obstacles: Seizing Opportunities in Real Estate,” as participants explore challenges and opportunities shaping Caribbean property markets.

Additional presentations throughout the day will include Wilfred Mullings, Deputy Director of Sales and Marketing at Bahamasair Holdings Ltd., and Keyron Smith, President and CEO of One Eleuthera Foundation.

Organisers say the event will continue strengthening Bahamas–Turks and Caicos Islands business relations, reflecting growing private sector collaboration and shared efforts to advance economic prosperity across the region.

The 3rd Annual Turks & Caicos Islands Business Outlook is supported by sponsors including SunOil Ltd, Deloitte, Caribbean Wines and Spirits, Bahamasair, Doctors Hospital Health Systems (DHHS), CIBC, H.G. Christie Ltd., One Eleuthera Foundation, RBC and Scotiabank, reflecting broad private sector support for regional dialogue on investment, sports, tourism, healthcare and economic development.

Registration is available at tclevents.com or by contacting Margaret Albury at 322-1000 or malbury@tclbahamas.com.