Taxicab union president calls for tighter screening of new entrants

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Taxicab Union president Wesley Ferguson is expressing serious concern for the industry’s reputation and is calling for tighter screening and background checks of new entrants.

His comments came on the heels of an alleged sexual assault of a female ship worker by a taxi driver last week.

In an Eyewitness News interview, Ferguson said that dozens of new entrants had been “unleashed” into the industry with the issuance of additional taxi plates.

However, the taxi union president expressed concern there was no proper screening and background checks on these individuals. Ferguson suggested that the alleged assault could be connected to the aforementioned issue.

“My most serious concern is that I have gotten confirmation from the Ministry of Tourism that next Spring Break we are set to host some 6,000 college students,” he said.

“Taxi drivers are excited about what this means for business and they are looking forward to it but we must ensure that these people are safe, that they feel safe, and that there are stringent measures put in place to ensure their safety,” said Ferguson.

“There has been an influx of drivers into the industry and we don’t know who these people are. There is a new breed of drivers who have infiltrated the industry and we can’t control them. They need to be properly screened. We don’t need people putting their hands on visitors, being anxious, and causing problems for the industry and country.

“It looks as though we are going to get the lion’s share of spring breakers and I am concerned. We don’t need any negative press given that we are already in the spotlight with this FTX matter,” said Ferguson.

The Bahamas Taxi Cab Union had welcomed the issuance of more taxi plates through the lifting of a years-long moratorium, however, later branded the issuance a mess because of how and to whom many of the plates were given to.