Taxi drivers stage industrial action at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Taxi drivers at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) told Eyewitness News on Friday afternoon that they’ve been locked out of the commercial lane to service visitors-a move which they claim is illegal.

In response to the “illegal,” move, a band of drivers undertook industrial action, halting their services and blocking the country’s main gateway.

A representative for the Taxi Union said that they’ve called for adjustments to be made to the call-up system, but he noted that their grievances have been met with stern opposition.

This is a developing story.