TAKING THE STAND: Munroe arrives for Court Case involving retired BDOCS Commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has arrived to give his witness testimony in the Supreme Court case involving retired Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy, who is suing the government.

Murphy previously claimed in court that Minister Munroe had a personal agenda against him and failed to explain why Munroe sent him on administrative leave after the 2021 general election.

Minister Munroe and the Current Commissioner of BDOCS, Doan Cleare, are both expected to testify today.