TAKING IT TO ATHLETICS: Bahamas govt to promote more sporting events as part of tourism offering, says DPM

DPM: We are looking for more and more events like Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The promotion of marquee sporting events will be a critical part of this nation’s tourism product moving forward, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

He noted that the recent Baha Mar Hoops tournament generated more than 5,000 room nights.

The week-long tournament concluded on Saturday at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.

Cooper, the minister of tourism, investments and aviation, during a CBS Sports interview with Sam Hyman, noted that this nation is looking to host even more events like Baha Mar Hoops, stressing the importance of tourism to this nation’s economy.

“We’re looking for more and more events like this one,” he said.

“We’re delighted that this event happened this week. It’s been critical — more than 500 rooms, more than 5,000 room nights.

“It’s good for sports and it’s also great for Bahamian tourism.”

Cooper also noted that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays “will come again”.

“This is absolutely critical to the overall product development,” said Cooper.

“Sports is absolutely critical as a part of our product moving forward. We are going to be promoting it even more and more.”

Cooper noted that Baha Mar is a significant component of the country’s tourism offering and has “uplifted” the country’s tourism product.