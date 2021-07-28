“TAKE IT VERY SERIOUS”: Taxicab union chief urges drivers to get vaccinated as business picks up

Ferguson: Homeporting was a big boost but the delta COVID variant is a great concern

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the taxicab industry continues to benefit from improved visitor arrivals, President of the Bahamas Taxicab Union Wesley Ferguson yesterday urged cab drivers to get vaccinated as they are often among the first to encounter visitors to this country.

Ferguson told Eyewitness News: “The industry is progressing by leaps and bounds. It’s a major improvement from where we are several months ago as it pertains to visitor arrivals.

“We have gotten a big boost, especially from the homeporting arrangement. That has been a major plus for us.”

He added: “There is great concern, however, over this new COVID-19 variant (the delta variant) and we are encouraging taxi drivers night and day to get vaccinated.

“We are on the frontlines of the tourism industry and one of the few segments in close contact with visitors for an extended amount of time.

“We are hoping and praying that taxi drivers and adhere to the warning and get fully vaccinated. I got vaccinated because I know that I have to lead by example and we have to take this thing very serious.”