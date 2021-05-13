TAKE FLIGHT: Bahamas must maximize returns on airspace takeover, urges local aviation industry operator

“Aviation is more than flying a plane; we have to bring in aviation mechanics and when you look at it, that is revenue that Bahamians are missing out on”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local aviation industry operator yesterday stressed that this nation must maximize returns from the management of its sovereign space, noting: “We have to prepare Bahamians to own this industry.”

Anthony K Hamilton, president of the Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators, speaking with Eyewitness News on the government’s signing of a 10-year air navigation services agreement with the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) last week, noted: “I think it’s a good move, however, we need to have a serious plan for this aviation sector overall.

“That plan has to be properly communicated. The minute we take over our airspace, the net issue that arises is safety and rescue. That’s a massive undertaking and if you check the history, we haven’t done well with that.

“For me, it’s a matter of taking a holistic, practical and realistic approach to this exercise.”

Hamilton added: “A comprehensive plan for aviation in this country that is properly communicated is needed so we can all plan towards it. There needs to be scholarships and encouragement to pursue technical skills with regards to aviation, so we manage this thing properly as opposed to having to bring other people in to manage it for us.

“We need a pathway to maximize the benefits of this industry. I applaud the government for moving in this direction. Now, let’s undergird it and make it sustainable.

“We must ensure that we maximize the returns for the nation at large. Personnel is going to be a key thing. A lot of students come out of school year after year and many of them can be absorbed into the aviation sector.

“Aviation is more than flying a plane; we have to bring in aviation mechanics and when you look at it, that is revenue that Bahamians are missing out on. We have to prepare Bahamians to own this industry.”

According to Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, The Bahamas assuming management of its sovereign airspace could yield this nation $300 to $350 million over the next 10 years.

The agreement The Bahamas signed with the FAA could also be extended for an additional 36 months.

Under the new agreement, as of May 1, 2021, aircraft landing in and departing out of the sovereign airspace of The Bahamas, aircraft flying solely in the airspace of The Bahamas and aircraft flying over the sovereign airspace of The Bahamas will start paying fees to the newly established Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority (BANSA), an entity solely owned and operated by the Bahamian government.