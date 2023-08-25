Sydney Cooper’s mom: We just want peace

A community uprising earlier today resulted in Sidney Cooper, the sex offender who was released last week from prison after serving his time, being placed in protective custody.
Reports indicated that there was an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, causing chaos to erupt within the community where Cooper resides.
Members of the public assumed that the culprit was Cooper and sprang into action. Police later informed the public, however, that it was another man who attempted to abduct the young girl. For his safety, Cooper was taken into protective custody. Police are on the lookout for a tall, bald, light-skinned man believed to be responsible for the alleged attempted abduction.
Cooper’s elderly mother says she simply wants peace for her and her son. Jose Etienne has this exclusive in our top story.