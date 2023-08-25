Sydney Cooper’s mom: We just want peace

A community uprising earlier today resulted in Sidney Cooper, the sex offender who was released last week from prison after serving his time, being placed in protective custody.

A community uprising earlier today resulted in Sidney Cooper, the sex offender who was released last week from prison after serving his time, being placed in protective custody.

Reports indicated that there was an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, causing chaos to erupt within the community where Cooper resides.

Reports indicated that there was an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, causing chaos to erupt within the community where Cooper resides.