Swim Practice Continues For Team Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – It was back to the pool again for a second round of swimming practice for The Bahamas’ 36-member CARIFTA Aquatics team just days ahead of the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships; Team Bahamas has its eyes set on a sixth consecutive win.

The team’s Head Coach Travano McPhee said the swimmers are “adjusting well to being back in the 50-meter pool,” at the Betty Kelly Kenning National Swim Complex.

McPhee said that it was key to get the swimmers back in the pool 8 to 10 days before the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, considering that the facility which has been closed for much of the swim season due to ongoing repairs.

Some 500 swimmers from 25 countries are expected to compete in the championships.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday, March 29th at the Nassau Cruise Port Amphitheater, according to competition officials.