SWAT Bahamas team gears up for the opening day of competition at the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) SWAT Bahamas Team is geared to compete in the first day of competition at the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai and Bahamians who are interested in watching Team Bahamas vie to become the UAE SWAT Challenge Champions can watch live on www.UAESWATCHALLENGE.com or click this link below to watch on YouTube:

The commencement of the first day of competition began with an official opening ceremony and a fireworks display.

Competition officials confirmed that 74 teams, from 41 countries, are competing; five women’s teams are among the competitors participating in this 5th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge.