NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) SWAT Bahamas team represents The Bahamas proudly, for the first time, at the 5th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge currently underway in Dubai.

SWAT Bahamas completed the first challenge on Day 1 of competition in a time of 1:45:3.

There are 74 teams, from 41 countries, competing in this year’s challenge; there are five women’s teams in the line up competing for the grand prize as well.

The UAE SWAT challenge culminates on February 7, 2024.