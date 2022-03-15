SUDDEN DEATH TO MURDER: Autopsy reveals 84-year-old woman strangled

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have reclassified the sudden death of an 84-year-old woman as murder after an autopsy report revealed that she died of strangulation.

Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander advised members of the media that a pathologist report completed over the weekend revealed the woman had injuries on the neck.

He said the woman was found by a relative in her Windsor Place home, off Soldier Road, on March 7; however, there were no visible injuries found.

Fernander explained that a relative called the police and said they met the woman on the floor alone in the home.

The victim’s son is currently assisting police with the investigation, he said.

Fernander couldn’t confirm how long the woman had been dead before she was found, or whether it was her son who made the call.

He noted that there are several other relatives who also live in the home.

Skeletal remains

The acting commissioner also provided an update on another suspicious death under investigation.

He advised that skeletal remains were recently found in a well-field off Carmichael Road.

He said police found clothing and identification nearby and are following significant leads.

However, Fernander said a cause of death and identity cannot be confirmed until after the autopsy.

“It’s being investigated as a suspicious death for now,” he said.