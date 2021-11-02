SUSPICIOUS DEATH AT BDOCS: Injured inmate dies in prison; investigation underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An inmate was found dead in his cell yesterday morning at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS), according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

The minister made the revelation in Parliament during debate on the Speech from the Throne.

He did not provide specifics on the sort of injuries the man sustained or the identity of the inmate, but said the circumstances surrounding the death are being fully investigated.

When contacted, Munroe advised that an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Asked about the status of the facility, Munroe confirmed BDOCS was not under lockdown.

During his contribution to debate, the minister pledged to, as outlined in the Speech from the Throne, transform BDOCS to facilitate reform of inmates before they eventually reintegrate into society.

He suggested that while the facility is designed to remove the right to freedom, it is not intended to remove all human rights.

“We will transform this institution into a truly rehabilitative institution to align with its mandate — to house inmates in a controlled, safe, secure and humane environment that encourages rehabilitation and successful integration into society,” Munroe said.

“Central to this reform will be human rights and consideration to family and community factors.

“Incarceration is designed to be a deprivation of your right to liberty, not a deprivation or a restriction on all of your human rights.”

Under the former administration, the department saw initiatives introduced and expanded such as the early release program, an inmate management system with the Citizens Security and Justice Program and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) skills program.

The prison came under spotlight last month after Commissioner of Corrections Charles Murphy was placed on immediate leave pending an investigation into several matters at the facility, including the prison management related to a Supreme Court order and the release of an inmate, among other things.