Suspects escape after throwing loaded illegal firearm from vehicle during Grand Bahama police chase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Grand Bahama are searching for suspects who fled after allegedly tossing a loaded illegal firearm from a vehicle during a police pursuit in North Bahamia on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on 8th July 2026, officers acting on information received proceeded to Kensington Street in North Bahamia.

While in the area, officers observed a dark-coloured vehicle travelling north along Grosvenor Street and attempted to stop it. Police said the driver failed to comply, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle.

During the chase, an object was reportedly thrown from the vehicle before the suspects managed to evade police.

Officers later searched the area where the object had been discarded and recovered a firearm containing ammunition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Police said the firearm has been processed for evidentiary purposes, and investigations remain ongoing.