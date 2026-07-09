Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Suspects escape after throwing loaded illegal firearm from vehicle during Grand Bahama police chase

0
SHARES
62
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Grand Bahama are searching for suspects who fled after allegedly tossing a loaded illegal firearm from a vehicle during a police pursuit in North Bahamia on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 4:00 p.m. on 8th July 2026, officers acting on information received proceeded to Kensington Street in North Bahamia.

While in the area, officers observed a dark-coloured vehicle travelling north along Grosvenor Street and attempted to stop it. Police said the driver failed to comply, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle.

During the chase, an object was reportedly thrown from the vehicle before the suspects managed to evade police.

Officers later searched the area where the object had been discarded and recovered a firearm containing ammunition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Police said the firearm has been processed for evidentiary purposes, and investigations remain ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture