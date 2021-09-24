SUSPECTED SUICIDE: Abaco man found with gunshot wound to head

September 24, 2021
MARSH HARBOUR, ABACO — Police are investigating a suspected suicide after a man was found unresponsive at home in Abaco.

According to reports, the man was found lying on his back with an apparent gunshot injury to his head.

Police were alerted to the discovery at the man’s home on Don McKay Blvd shortly after 5pm yesterday.

“Upon arrival, initial investigations revealed, that an adult male was found inside a northern bedroom closet, lying on his back with an apparent gunshot injury to the head,” the police report read.

“EMS attended the scene and found no signs of life. The victim was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where he was seen and examined by Doctor and pronounced dead.”

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

