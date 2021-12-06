SUSPECTED SUICIDE: Abaco man found hanging from porch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was found hanging from a wooden beam on the front porch of his home in Hope Town, Abaco, on Saturday in what police are investigating as a suicide.

The identity of the man was not released.

According to authorities, the man, a Caucasian, was found around 1pm.

Police said: “Upon the officer’s arrival, the initial investigations revealed that persons in the area observed a Caucasian adult male hanging from the wooden beam on the front porch of his residence lifeless.

“Further, they went over to assist and took him down.”

CPR was performed on the man, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

It was unclear how long the man had been hanging.

Police said their investigation was ongoing into the incident.

This is the second suspected suicide in recent months on the island.

In September, a man was found lying on his back in his home with an apparent gunshot injury to his head.

Police were alerted to the discovery at the man’s home on Don McKay Boulevard shortly after 5pm on September 23.