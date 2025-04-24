Suspected illegal drugs seized – man arrested

GRAND BAHAMA — Drug Enforcement Unit Officers in Grand Bahama arrested a 39-year-old male on Thursday, 24th April 2025, following the seizure of suspected illegal drugs.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Santa Maria Avenue. During the search, they discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine and arrested the sole occupant of the home.

The estimated weight of the suspected cocaine is 2.2 pounds, with a street value of $20,000.00. The investigation is ongoing.