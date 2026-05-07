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Suspected hydroponic marijuana worth $2,320 confiscated in Coral Gardens raid

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit in Grand Bahama confiscated more than one pound of suspected hydroponic marijuana during an operation in Coral Gardens on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on May 6, 2026, officers armed with a search warrant searched a residence on Peridot Place in Coral Gardens in the presence of four male occupants. Nothing illegal was reportedly found inside the home.

Officers then searched an abandoned building across the street, where they discovered and confiscated a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana.

No arrests were made in connection with the seizure.

The suspected drugs weighed approximately 1 lb. 2 oz. and carried an estimated street value of $2,320.

Investigations continue.

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