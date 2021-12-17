Suspected firearms trafficker arrested thanks to US-Bahamas police partnership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Larry S Burrows was apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) on Thursday, December 16, 2021, as he disembarked from his flight in Nassau.

He is suspected by the RBPF of trafficking firearms from the United States to The Bahamas since 2016.

Burrows is a Bahamian citizen who allegedly fled to the United States to avoid apprehension. His capture is a testament to the robust US-Bahamas security partnership.

In late September 2021, the RBPF Firearms and Gang Unit requested assistance from the US Embassy’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to locate Burrows.

ATF and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) representatives from the US Embassy assisted the RBPF in locating the suspect. He was found in Florida and returned to The Bahamas on Thursday, where he was arrested upon arrival.

Many of the firearms allegedly trafficked by the suspect were used in violent crimes in The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Gun and Gang Unit Assistant Superintendent Alex Pierre thanked his US law enforcement counterparts after the arrest, stating: “This international intelligence-led investigation reinforces our already-strong partnership and serves as an example for the region.”

The well-coordinated arrest of Burrows is a stellar example of how US-Bahamas bilateral cooperation promotes mutual safety and security.

ATF International Affairs Division Deputy Chief Jason Tortorici added: “We expect this to be just one of many successes in our joint efforts to curb illicit firearms trafficking in the region.

“Our relationship will no doubt continue to be strengthened and thereby provide increased safety for the people of both nations.”