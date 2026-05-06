Suspected arson under investigation in Gambier Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are probing a suspected arson incident in Gambier Village after a fire damaged part of a home early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Fire Services officers responded to the scene and discovered a single-storey home with fire damage to a rear outdoor bathroom. The occupants were able to extinguish the blaze before police arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident may be connected to an earlier altercation, during which a male suspect allegedly made threats of death and arson against a female resident of the home.

The investigation continues.