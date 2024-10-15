Suspected arrested after stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning a 43-year-old male in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Monday 14th October, 2024.

According to initial reports, the 43-year-old suspect was at a residence on Golden Sun Road off Carmichael Road when he reportedly produced a sharp instrument and stabbed a male relative multiples times in the upper body and back.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.

Emergency medical services personnel transported the 46-year-old victim to the hospital for medical attention, where his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.