Suspected arrested after stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning a 43-year-old male in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Monday 14th October, 2024.

According to initial reports, the 43-year-old suspect was at a residence on Golden Sun Road off Carmichael Road when he reportedly produced a sharp instrument and stabbed a male relative multiples times in the upper body and back.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident.
Emergency medical services personnel transported the 46-year-old victim to the hospital for medical attention, where his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

