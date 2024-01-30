Suspect reportedly removed ankle monitor before allegedly killing a man

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has revealed that the gunman, who allegedly shot and killed Jason Lamm on Parkgate and Village Roads on January 17, 2024, allegedly removed his Electronic Monitoring System (EMS) before allegedly committing the brazen daylight crime.

Fernander says the gunman was arrested hours after allegedly killing Lamm, and upon searching his residence, officers reportedly found the alleged criminal’s EMS at his residence.

The accused has been charged and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).