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Suspect escapes as police recover firearm and ammunition during operation

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS:  On Wednesday, 3rd June 2026, officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit seized a firearm and ammunition during an operation in the Montgomery Avenue area.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 2:00 p.m., officers were conducting enquiries when they observed a group of men gathered beneath a blue-and-white pavilion. Upon noticing the officers, the men fled in various directions.

One male, described as wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage shorts, was seen holding his right side while running south. Officers pursued the suspect; however, he evaded capture by fleeing into nearby bushes.

A subsequent search of the area resulted in the discovery and seizure of a firearm with a quantity of ammunition. No arrests have been made in connection with the seizure at this time.

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