Suspect arrested in connection to the sexual assault of an 82-year-old woman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 50-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting an 82-year-old woman early Tuesday morning has been apprehended by police.

Police say that the suspect has been in custody several times for similar offenses. The man was arrested around 1 pm on Tuesday in the area of Mt. Tabor Estates by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Initial reports indicate that around 1:30 am on Tuesday, the victim was asleep at her home off Wulff Road when she was awoken and assaulted by the suspect.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public, particularly those with elderly females living alone, to ensure the proper security measures are in place within their homes. It is strongly advised to reinforce entrances with durable locks and bolts to minimize the occurrence of such incidents in the future.