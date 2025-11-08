Suspect arrested in Dr. Fox office break-in

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a break-in and robbery at the Collins Avenue office of Dr. Nicholas Fox, FNM candidate for Fox Hill and operator of the Medi Centre Clinic.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Officers were alerted to a burglary in progress at the clinic, with suspects reportedly still inside. Two Mobile Division units responded to the scene, where a man was observed inside the building.

Police say the suspect attempted to flee by climbing onto the roof but was captured after a short chase. He was found in possession of cash and other property belonging to the business.

The 25-year-old male remains in custody as investigations continue.