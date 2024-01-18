Suspect arrested in connenction with murder at Parkgate and Village Roads

Breaking NewsJanuary 18, 2024January 18, 2024 at 8:12 am Theo Sealy
Suspect arrested in connenction with murder at Parkgate and Village Roads

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder that occurred on Parkgate & Village Roads yesterday afternoon which claimed the life of a man who has been identified as 25-year-old Jason Lamm.

Police say Lamb, the lone male driver of a small Japanese vehicle, was at the intersection of Parkgate and Village Roads when the occupants of a white Japanese vehicle pulled alongside him and opened fire, resulting in him being shot multiple times.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and determined that he showed no signs of life.

The deceased was on bail for Murder and he had a pending case scheduled to commence Monday, January 22, 2024.

Lamb’s death was recorded as the 13th murder for 2024.

Tags

, , , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*