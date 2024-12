NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault matter that occurred on Thursday, 26th December 2024, at a home off Kemp Road, which led to the arrest of a 46-year-old male.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly after 11:40 p.m. at a residence on Cooper’s Terrace, where the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by the suspect, who is known to her. As a result, the suspect was taken into custody and is assisting police with the investigation.