Survey finds Bahamas and Caribbean CEOs optimistic about growth, focus on AI and sustainability

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Almost 70 percent of corporate leaders across The Bahamas and the Caribbean are optimistic about global economic growth over the next 12 months, according to PwC’s 2025 Global CEO Survey. This positive outlook comes as CEOs focus on strategic investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and climate initiatives while citing cyber risks and inflation as top threats for the year ahead.

The survey, which included responses from 4,701 CEOs worldwide across 109 countries and territories, reveals that nearly half of Caribbean CEOs plan to integrate AI—including Generative AI—into their technology platforms over the next three years. Over a third also plan to incorporate AI into core business processes and workflows on a large scale. This strong momentum is aligned with global trends, where CEOs are increasingly focused on harnessing AI to drive efficiency, profitability, and revenue growth.

Additionally, the report highlights that 42 percent of Caribbean CEOs expect to increase their workforce by 5 percent or more over the next year, more than double the percentage who anticipate reductions. In fact, 44 percent of Caribbean CEOs plan to increase headcount, while only 22 percent foresee cuts.

Despite the optimism, cyber risks remain a primary concern, with 31 percent of Caribbean CEOs identifying them as a top risk for the year ahead. Inflation and workforce capabilities are also significant threats, each cited by 28 percent of CEOs. On a global scale, cyber risks continue to dominate as a primary threat as organizations face increasing digital vulnerabilities. The survey reveals that only 2 percent of businesses worldwide have implemented comprehensive resilience actions to address these risks. This gap in preparedness is particularly concerning for Caribbean companies, underscoring the need for stronger cybersecurity measures.

Prince Rahming, Territory Leader of PwC Bahamas, commented on the findings: “Caribbean CEOs consistently express optimism about continued economic growth into 2025. However, to capitalize on this momentum, it’s essential to focus on reinvention alongside investments in AI and climate change initiatives. These efforts align with global priorities in sustainability and innovation, and enhancing workforce capabilities and public-private partnerships will be crucial for ensuring long-term prosperity and resilience.”

The need for reinvention is another key takeaway from the survey. Consistent with global trends, 42 percent of CEOs worldwide believe their companies won’t be viable in the next decade without substantial changes. While the Caribbean data shows a slight improvement, with 28 percent of local CEOs sharing this concern, the call for transformation is still strong. In response, over 58 percent of Caribbean CEOs have taken significant steps in the last five years to alter how their companies create, deliver, and capture value. Those who have made more reinvention efforts have seen better profit margins in the past year, yet the pace of transformation remains slow. Approximately half of Caribbean CEOs report reallocating just 10 percent or less of their financial and human resources between projects annually, a trend consistent with the global findings.

Regarding AI, the survey reveals that while optimism is high, trust in the technology remains a barrier. Less than one-third of Caribbean CEOs express a high level of trust in integrating AI into key processes within their companies. However, CEOs who trust AI have reported stronger results from its application in the past 12 months and expect greater gains moving forward. Notably, almost half of Caribbean CEOs intend to integrate AI into their technology platforms within the next three years, with around 47 percent planning to do so to a moderate extent, and 19 percent to a large or very large extent. This suggests that, as AI adoption increases, so does its impact on business operations.

Matt Wood, PwC’s Global and US Commercial Technology & Innovation Officer, stated: “This year’s survey shows a more mature view of AI in the enterprise. CEOs are confident it can unlock new opportunities, and they are more optimistic than last year. However, they are also more aware of the challenges they must navigate to realize that value. The focus is shifting toward building trust in AI systems and integrating them into core business processes to generate new products, services, and value.”

The survey also highlights the growing significance of climate-friendly investments. Almost half of Caribbean CEOs—42 percent—have some portion of their personal compensation linked to sustainability metrics, underscoring the increasing role of climate considerations in business strategy. Globally, climate-friendly investments are recognized for their correlation with higher profit margins, and this is also true in the Caribbean. Forty-five percent of Caribbean CEOs report tangible benefits from their climate investments, reinforcing the importance of sustainable practices in driving business growth.

Kevin Cambridge, PwC’s Regional Sustainability Leader for the Caribbean, emphasized the importance of this focus on sustainability: “Creating value from sustainability starts with CEOs challenging themselves and their teams to bring climate-friendly products, services, and technologies to market. It’s also about critically evaluating resource use and energy consumption. The time to act is now. Whether you are building momentum or just starting, fostering a culture of innovation and agility will help Caribbean CEOs navigate future challenges and build resilient, future-ready businesses.”

The findings from PwC’s 2025 Global CEO Survey underscore a strong sense of optimism among Caribbean business leaders, driven by a commitment to innovation, AI adoption, and sustainable growth. However, they also highlight the ongoing challenges that need to be addressed to ensure long-term success in an increasingly complex and volatile global landscape.