SUPPORT PENDING: Govt undecided on whether to extend unemployment benefits program past Sept

Rolle says 16K Bahamians receiving unemployment benefit, half the number that was originally receiving

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public Service and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said yesterday no decision has been made on whether the government will extend the unemployment benefit supporting 16,000 people past September.

Rolle, speaking with reporters on the matter ahead of a Cabinet meeting, said: “The emergency orders were just extended. We have not met since that episode. We will discuss that shortly but that’s apparently about six weeks away. The last payment is due the end of September.”

Rolle noted that the National Insurance Board (NIB) alone has paid out over $100 million, with the government redirecting resources to pay out some $250 million.

“Thousands of ordinary Bahamians have benefited from the program, particularly those in the tourism sector that was totally shutdown,” said Rolle.

He noted that many people benefiting from unemployment assistance did not contribute to NIB but were assisted due to the government’s commitment to ensure individuals were able to put food on the table amid the pandemic.

“We know that over 16,000 persons are now receiving a benefit from the government on a weekly basis,” said Rolle, noting that at its peak demand, $16 million was being expended every two weeks on the benefit.

According to Rolle, the 16,000 individuals receiving assistance is roughly half the number of people who were originally receiving assistance.