SUPERCELL FLOODING: New Providence records over 12 inches of rainfall

Notwithstanding the impact to businesses, Kraven continued to make deliveries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas experienced a supercell thunderstorm weather system causing torrential rain over the weekend and severe flooding over portions of New Providence that could be compared with levels of rain brought on by a tropical storm or hurricane.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Department of Meteorology Acting Director Jeffrey Simmons said in a 24-hour — between 8am Friday and 8am Saturday — New Providence experienced over 12 inches of rain.

The vast majority of that rainfall occurred in a six-hour window on Friday night.

According to Simmons, there was 11.84 inches of rainfall between 8pm Friday and 2am Saturday.

“That was really what was so significant about this whole system,” Simmons said.

“We have very good reason to believe that at some point during those six hours we had in excess of eight inches of rainfall falling in one hour. That is significant.

“And of course, that is a result of that supercell that sat over us and that happened around 8-9 o’clock.”

Asked if the torrential rain over the weekend was indicative of a higher chance of hurricanes impacting The Bahamas, Simmons said not necessarily, noting that of the 21 named storms last year, none impacted The Bahamas.

While supercells are common, Simmons said they infrequently form over land.

Simmons indicated that the over 12 inches of rain could be likened to rain accompanying a tropical storm or some hurricanes, though he not all hurricanes carry significant rainfall with them.

He noted that New Providence, particularly in western portions of the island, could see significant rainfall over the next few days.

Purported footage making the rounds on social media showed parts of Lynden Pindling International Airport, namely the Bahamasair hanger.

As motorists attempt to drive their vehicles through worse-off areas in western New Providence, some stalled, and had to contact tow trucks to retrieve their vehicles.

There were reports of some tow truck drivers charging as much as $200 to tow vehicles, over the standard rate of $80-$120.

Businesses were also impacted due to the adverse weather.

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) said on Saturday morning that it was advised that John F Kennedy Drive, west of Fusion, was passable, but Lynden Pindling International Airport, but motorists should avoid Blake Road and Coral Harbour Road due to extensive flooding.

“Please continue to drive safely and allow for some extra time when making your way to LPIA,” read a post on LPIA’s Facebook page.

The night before, roads leading to the airport were severely flooded.

Kraven, a food pick-up and delivery service, said there was an increased demand for deliveries over the weekend.

Kraven founder and CEO Kyle Albury said due to the share volume of orders and concerns about drivers, who use their personal vehicles, venturing into flooded areas to make deliveries, the company made the decision to temporarily suspend the app and its services.

However, drivers, who are contract workers that can make deliveries at their discretion, encouraged the company to continue to operate.

Albury said while there were some delays in delivering orders due to the weather, this was a testament to their commitment to the brand and customer service.

Photos of at least one Kraven driver, identified as Requiel Thompson, wading through knee-deep water to make a delivery, were circulated on social media.

“We would have opted not to keep open because we didn’t want to put our drivers at risk, but they were the ones that, you know, wanted us to,” Albury said.

As it relates to Thompson, Albury said: “She obviously got an order and she was en route to the customer, but the customer’s location was blocked off by flooding. She could not drive through the water. And I guess, you know, she just wanted to ensure that the customer got their food.”

He continued: “It really shows her commitment not only to Kraven, like the brand but, you know, also her commitment to good customer service.”

Weather experts have an active hurricane season, with 21 named storms.