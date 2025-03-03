Watch ILTV Live
Super Value reduces egg costs through international sourcing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Super Value has taken action to reduce egg prices amidst the rising cost of eggs caused by the bird flu outbreak, which has led to the loss of millions of chickens and a significant disruption in supply.

Debra Symonette, President of Super Value, explained that the company has been working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to source eggs from international markets outside of the United States.

As a result, Super Value is now able to offer eggs at a significantly lower price—less than half of the previous cost. The current price is $3.79 per dozen, plus VAT.

The company remains committed to further lowering prices and exploring additional sourcing options. So far, Super Value has imported six containers of eggs, with another shipment expected to arrive on March 18.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

