Super Value onions safe for consumers, says management

FDA expands list on recalled onions to include four more sources

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While the US Food and Drug administration has expanded its recall on onions to include four more sources, SuperValue, which has 13 locations on New Providence, has indicated that its supplies on yellow, red and white onions on shelves remain safe for consumers following all necessary checks.

Vincent Smith, manager of Super Value, Mackey Street, said all the food store franchise completed all due diligence to ensure continued safety for consumers.

According to Smith, checks were made of all 13 locations on New Providence following the recall and Super Value reached out to suppliers to determine whether any of its onions on shelves needed to be pulled.

But he said the review found that the stores had no batches of onions from ProSource, the company identified in the recall on red, yellow and white onions.

He said: “Once our onions reach our shelves, they’ve already gone through all the checks and processes — our due diligence and checking — it’s been determined to be safe. So, it’s safe and ready to go out to customers.”

As of this week, the FDA expanded the recall of fresh onions to include EveryPlate onions contained in meat kits received between July 7 and September 8, HelloFresh onions in meals kits between the same period; green giant sold by Potandon Produce including fresh whole yellow onion in a variety of bags delivered between July 9 and August 6 and well as MVP onions sold through Keeler Family Farms between July 1 and August 25.

Last week, the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) announced the recall for all red, yellow and white onions packaged by United States-based firm ProSource Incorporated, after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an investigation into a salmonella outbreak linked the whole, fresh onion, imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The outbreak has caused more than 650 illnesses in consumers across 37 states.

ProSource voluntarily agreed to recall such onions.

Symptoms of salmonella include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, high fever and dehydration, according to the CDC.